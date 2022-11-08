An Introduction to Constitutional Law: The Illustrated Coffee Table Book

Randy Barnett and I are pleased to announce the launch of our newest project: An Introduction to Constitutional Law—Illustrated Edition. Yes, we made a constitutional law coffee table book. And the 400-page glossy hardcover spread is visually stunning. With nearly 500 distinctive and intriguing historical images, this unique book brings readers face-to-face with the people and events that have shaped American constitutional law. It will make a discussion piece for every office or library. I have been assembling this library for more than a decade! I am so happy to have guided the project to publication. Our publisher only made a limited print run, so I encourage you to order a copy soon.

Here are many of my favorite spreads:

