Birds of a Feather: Fetterman Touts Endorsement from Ex-Cop Sued for Accosting Innocent Black Man

Senate candidate John Fetterman, who pulled a shotgun on an unarmed black jogger nearly a decade ago, touted an endorsement Monday from a former cop sued for violating the civil rights of a black lawyer in Washington, D.C., in 2009. The post Birds of a Feather: Fetterman Touts Endorsement from Ex-Cop Sued for Accosting Innocent Black Man appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


