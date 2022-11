Budd Smokes Beasley in North Carolina Senate Race

November 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Rep. Ted Budd (R., N.C.) will be the next U.S. senator from North Carolina. The congressman and gun-store owner defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley on Tuesday in the race to succeed retiring senator Richard Burr (R., N.C.). The post Budd Smokes Beasley in North Carolina Senate Race appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



