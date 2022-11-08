Dems Blow Nearly $200 Million on Perennial Losers Beto O’Rourke, Stacey Abrams

November 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democrats spent nearly $200 million on perennial losers Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams—money that failed to make their gubernatorial races against Republican incumbents competitive. Abrams, who trailed Georgia governor Brian Kemp (R.) by 9 points with 72 percent of the vote reported Tuesday night, raised nearly $100 million between her campaign and leadership committee, state […] The post Dems Blow Nearly $200 Million on Perennial Losers Beto O’Rourke, Stacey Abrams appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



