DOJ Watchdog Investigating Soros-Backed US Attorney for Ethics Violations

November 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Department of Justice's inspector general is investigating a George Soros-backed U.S. attorney for violating federal ethics laws that bar government employees from political activism and accepting payments from outside groups, the Associated Press reported on Monday. The post DOJ Watchdog Investigating Soros-Backed US Attorney for Ethics Violations appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...