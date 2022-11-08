Elon Musk Eats a Handful of “Red-Pills” Hours Before Election Day

November 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, it’s been a really lively time on Twitter lately, let me tell you. I haven’t seen the liberals this butt-hurt since Trump was elected. They’re really upset that they can’t play their usual games and get away with it. They’re also really upset that they can’t mock the new owner of Twitter, and impersonate him, without being suspended. Trump-hater Kathy Griffin found that out the hard way. CNN reported that Twitter has suspended comedian Kathy Griffin for impersonating the company’s new owner, Elon Musk. Griffin appeared to be the first celebrity to lose her tweeting privileges after a wave



Read More...