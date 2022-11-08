The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fetterman Taps Dirty Tricks Dem Lawyer in 11th-Hour Mail-In Ballot Bid

November 8, 2022   |   Tags:

Senate candidate John Fetterman has tapped a scandal-plagued Democratic superlawyer to force Pennsylvania’s election boards to count undated mail-in ballots, which the state supreme court outlawed earlier this month. The post Fetterman Taps Dirty Tricks Dem Lawyer in 11th-Hour Mail-In Ballot Bid appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x