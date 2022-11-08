Lawmakers Press for Iran Envoy To Be Axed, Nuclear Negotiations Halted
The Biden administration is facing congressional pressure to fire U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley and suspend nuclear negotiations with the hardline regime in the wake of a growing protest movement that threatens to topple the Islamic Republic. The post Lawmakers Press for Iran Envoy To Be Axed, Nuclear Negotiations Halted appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
