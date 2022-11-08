LOOK: Melania Looks STUNNING in Her Election-Day Outfit

November 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, it’s election day, and everyone’s wondering how much the Dems will cheat this time. It looks like a lot already in Arizona and Pennsylvania. I am just waiting to hear about problems in my State — Michigan…. if they do have more of those “2020 issues,” they will once again come from Wayne County. I live far away from all of that, on the west side of the state, and I had no problem at all voting. They asked me to show my ID not once, but twice, and we all had paper ballots, which I love. I live



Read More...