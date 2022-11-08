The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

NJ GOP Responds 20% Of Maricopa County AZ Voting Centers 'Having Issues'

20% of polling centers in Maricopa County, Arizona are experiencing problems with tabulation machines, according to the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Bill Gates.

In response to the irregularities, the New Jersey Republican State Committee (NJGOP) says they're aware of the issue, and that voters can still cast their ballots on paper

"On behalf of our NJGOP legal counsel and election integrity team, I want to make crystal clear to the voters of Mercer County that in spite of reported problems with scanners on voting machines in Mercer County, this issue does not affect their voting experience at all. Voters will still enter their polling place, cast their vote, and insert the paper ballot into the machine as they normally would."

Voters can be completely rest assured that NJGOP is ensuring voters' rights are protected at all phases of the process and that their vote counts -Tom Szymanski, Executive Director NJGOP

They only had two years to figure this out... Unless of course this is a feature, not a bug.

Meanwhile, every single Dominion voting machine is down across Mercer County, New Jersey, according to officials.

In a Tuesday morning notice, West Windsor Township informed residents that "Due to a Mercer County-wide system outage, all voting machines are currently down in each district across the County.

"The Board of Elections has advised the county of issues with voting machines. Poll workers will be on hand to walk voters through the process. The board is working with Dominion, the machine maker, to resolve the issue," reads a notice posted on Facebook, ABC6 reports.

