NJ GOP Responds 20% Of Maricopa County AZ Voting Centers 'Having Issues'

20% of polling centers in Maricopa County, Arizona are experiencing problems with tabulation machines, according to the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Bill Gates.

AZ: There are 223 voting centers across Maricopa County— that means at least 44 of their polling locations are experiencing issues with tabulators. Election officials say techs are out working on the problem but there is no estimate on when the issues will be resolved. — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 8, 2022

BREAKING: Reports out of Maricopa county of Machines “not working” and ballots being “misread”



WHAT IS GOING ON?

pic.twitter.com/lkd0YXegXZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2022

BREAKING: Now issues reported with machines in Wickenburg, AZ, northwest Maricopa.



Worker tells the voter to stop filming pic.twitter.com/ACFiivw3vn — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 8, 2022

In response to the irregularities, the New Jersey Republican State Committee (NJGOP) says they're aware of the issue, and that voters can still cast their ballots on paper.

"On behalf of our NJGOP legal counsel and election integrity team, I want to make crystal clear to the voters of Mercer County that in spite of reported problems with scanners on voting machines in Mercer County, this issue does not affect their voting experience at all. Voters will still enter their polling place, cast their vote, and insert the paper ballot into the machine as they normally would." Voters can be completely rest assured that NJGOP is ensuring voters' rights are protected at all phases of the process and that their vote counts -Tom Szymanski, Executive Director NJGOP

I am getting flooded with calls and text messages from people who are having trouble voting all over Maricopa County.



THIS is why we must reform our elections. https://t.co/oFFElskQFs — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

They only had two years to figure this out... Unless of course this is a feature, not a bug.

I'd like to note once again that Brazil -- with a population of similar size to the US (especially with mandatory voting and a voting age of 16) -- counted all votes nationwide in every race within 3 hours after the polls closed. Every race was decided that night. https://t.co/8phpLUQA6j — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, every single Dominion voting machine is down across Mercer County, New Jersey, according to officials.

In a Tuesday morning notice, West Windsor Township informed residents that "Due to a Mercer County-wide system outage, all voting machines are currently down in each district across the County.

Voting machines are currently down, vote on a standard ballot https://t.co/TXVP7Cy8lQ — West Windsor Police (@westwindsorpd) November 8, 2022

"The Board of Elections has advised the county of issues with voting machines. Poll workers will be on hand to walk voters through the process. The board is working with Dominion, the machine maker, to resolve the issue," reads a notice posted on Facebook, ABC6 reports.