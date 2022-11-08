[VIDEO] Audible Gasps From MSNBC Anchors As They Realize Dem Stronghold Miami-Dade Flips RED

November 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, folks. Miami-Dade has fallen. The Dem stronghold, that Hillary Clinton won by 30 points, back in 2016, has just flipped red. and the hosts on MSNBC can’t believe their eyes or their ears. They don’t know what’s happening, and if you listen closely, you can hear audible “gasps” from the panel. They don’t know what to make of this. Of course they don’t, these elites all live in a bubble and don’t know what’s actually happening in the country with “real Americans.” All they care about is New York and DC. Miami-Dade is 70 percent Hispanic, and I think



Read More...