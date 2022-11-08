Watch: Iconic Video Shows President Trump Standing in The Driving Rain The Night Before Midterms

November 8, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Trump is a force of nature. He’s done more to help candidates this midterm than anybody else. His endorsement is worth a million bucks, and he’s been out there holding some of the best barn-burner rallies, revving up the excitement for the big RED WAVE. And nothing looked or felt more iconic or meaningful than his last day on the midterm battlefield. President Trump ended the midterm “war” in Miami, where he stood in the driving rain, fighting for his candidates and his country. Seeing that image, made me emotional. It was a very poignant moment. The Miami Herald



