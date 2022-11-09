Democrats Just Reelected a DEAD State Rep in Pennsylvania… Not Kidding

November 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If you were wondering how incredibly stupid Democrats are, allow me to share this story with you. First off, did you know the people of PA actually elected a man who can’t string a sentence together and who wants to ban fracking? At this point, they all get what they deserve, God knows we’ve tried to help them. It’s like my state of Michigan, we get what we deserve because the majority of idiots in this state keep voting for complete and utter failure. But Dems have really taken the cake in PA, after electing a man with a raging



Read More...