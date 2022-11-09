The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Disappointed Christian Republicans Briefly Consider Placing Trust In God Again

November 9, 2022

SPRINGFIELD, MO — This week, Christian Republicans expressed disappointment when the expected Red Wave™ was downgraded to a "red trickle." Widespread reports indicated that their frustration with the election results was acute enough to nearly convince them to place their trust in God once again rather than elected representatives.


