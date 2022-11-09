Disappointed Christian Republicans Briefly Consider Placing Trust In God Again
November 9, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
SPRINGFIELD, MO — This week, Christian Republicans expressed disappointment when the expected Red Wave™ was downgraded to a "red trickle." Widespread reports indicated that their frustration with the election results was acute enough to nearly convince them to place their trust in God once again rather than elected representatives.
