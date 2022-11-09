Eviction Notice: Warnock Likely Headed to December Runoff

November 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Georgia's Senate election will likely head into a December runoff that could determine party control of the upper chamber after both Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock fell short of the 50 percent needed to win the race outright on Tuesday. The post Eviction Notice: Warnock Likely Headed to December Runoff appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...