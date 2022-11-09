First responders

Bob Morse publishes a commentary called “Slow Facts” on WordPress, discussing various aspects of our right to keep and bear arms, and related topics.

The day before Election Day 2022, he wrote about a nurse who saved wounded police officers in a firefight:

“Who is the first responder for the first responders?

An off duty nurse was dropping off groceries at home when she saw two police officers shot in the line of duty. She pulled her car between the officers and their attacker. She applied emergency trauma care to a leg wound, and a wound in the neck and shoulder area. The attacker shot the hood of her car.

She stopped treatment after police and EMTs arrived and transported the wounded men to the hospital.

EMTs are taught to wait until police declare the scene safe. This nurse didn’t wait for permission. She simply saved lives in Newark, New Jersey.”

However we may view police, this was definitely a good deed on the part of the nurse, and demonstrated her courage, compassion, skill, and preparation.

The prohibition on EMTs providing emergency medical services to people before the law enforcement “clears the scene” is a sad result of insurance and risk adversity – both on the part of the corporations who provide more and more EMS and the local governments who often have a monopoly.

It is an evil practice and also disgusting. Imagine if military medics were required to do the same – how many more brave warriors would be permanently disabled or die prematurely if that were the case? It is also a violation of basic and essential medical ethics.



Mr. Morse’s point about first responders is a good start, but we need to recognize that the TRUE first responders are those people who have the skills, tools, and courage to take action when things go down – when the balloon goes up. That is often the close bystanders – often armed and often equipped with key tools/materials – who show their agape love for others by coming to their aid with only minimal concern for their own safe-being.

A truly free society will encourage and honor people who are good Samaritans like this woman. And will both teach and enable those people to do good deeds.

But such a society will ALSO encourage homeowners, business owners, residents, youth and retired people to themselves be “First Responders” – trained and equipped to do good deeds. To be heroes. Instead of worshipping people who lie for a living (actors) or who play games for a living (sports figures) or even who play music for a living (musicians – whether rock or rap or classical).

Each of us should constantly ask and judge ourselves, and encourage those around us to do the same: are we prepared to be the first responder in a crisis, a disaster, an emergency? At home, in our neighborhood or rural area, in the mountains or the city or on the highway?

Or are we going to default to the “Let George do it” – where often “George” is Uncle Sam or your local band of tyrants and their minions?



