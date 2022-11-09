Flores Blames Low Republican Voter Turnout For Stunning Loss

November 9, 2022

Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican who lost a tight House seat in Tuesday’s midterm elections, wasted no time in criticizing her constituents. “The RED WAVE never materialized. Independents and Republicans stayed at home “Posted on Twitter by Flores. “IF YOU DIDN’T DO YOUR PART, DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS!” Tuesday’s election in Texas’ 34th Congressional District, which featured a rare race between two serving members of Congress, saw Flores fall short to Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez. Gonzalez, a three-term representative for Texas’ 15th congressional district, chose to run in the recently redistricted 34th congressional district, which includes his



