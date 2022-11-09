How’s the New Libertarian Party Doing? Live with Angela McArdle

November 9, 2022 | Tags: Elections, libertarianism, Politics, REASON

Angela McArdle became the head of the Libertarian Party (LP) in May 2022 at the national convention in Reno, Nevada. She represents the Mises Caucus, a group that aims to take the LP in a new direction. Under McArdle's leadership—officially, she's the chair of the Libertarian National Committee—the LP's social media messaging has angered some members, and a handful of state chapters have disaffiliated or dissolved.

What's been going on behind the scenes at the LP? Is the party growing or shrinking? How did LP candidates fare in the midterms? What's the plan looking ahead to 2024?

Join Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller for a live conversation with McArdle about all this and more on Thursday, November 10 at 1 pm Eastern. You can watch it above, on Twitter, or at Reason's Facebook page. We welcome comments and questions at YouTube and Facebook, and we'll put the best to McArdle.

