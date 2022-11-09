In Major Retreat, Russia Orders Withdrawal From Ukrainian City of Kherson

KYIV/NOVOOLEXANDRIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters)—Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson, a significant retreat and potential turning point in the war. The post In Major Retreat, Russia Orders Withdrawal From Ukrainian City of Kherson appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



