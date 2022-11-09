Nevada Senate Race: Chill Out, We’ll Be Done Counting Next Week

November 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

While the nation impatiently awaits election results for the state’s Senate seat, election officials in Nevada’s largest county announced on Wednesday that ballot counting will continue through next week, while the bulk of 2022 ballots may be counted by Friday. The deadline for mail-in ballot verification is Tuesday, November 15, and the latest date for making the final, unofficial election results public is Thursday, November 17. These dates were announced at a news conference by Joe Gloria, the Clark County Registrar of Voters. Gloria reported that the county received an additional batch of more than 12,000 ballots in addition



