Video: DeSantis Crowd Erupts Into Chant That Trump Will Hate During Victory Speech

November 9, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As the midterm election results are pouring in and the midterm season is finally coming to a close, many are already gearing up for the launch of 2024 presidential campaigns […] The post Video: DeSantis Crowd Erupts Into Chant That Trump Will Hate During Victory Speech appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...