The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Vindman’s Case Against Trump, Giuliani Thrown Out of Court as More Anti-Trump Lies Exposed

November 9, 2022   |   Tags:

Lost amidst the midterm results was one huge victory for former President Donald Trump: Alexander Vindman’s lawsuit against the former president was thrown out. Remember Lt. Col. Vindman? Back in […] The post Vindman's Case Against Trump, Giuliani Thrown Out of Court as More Anti-Trump Lies Exposed appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x