Austin is Falling; As Frustrated Liberals Flee The City and State For “Bluer” Pasturers

November 10, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Could there be hope for liberal Austin, the “Portland” of Texas? Well, maybe, because a large group of liberals have had enough of the conservative red state, and are leaving, and going home to bluer pastures. Now, don’t get too excited, there are still a lot of progressives there, but it looks like this could be the beginning of the end for the once-progressive blue utopia that sat like a lonely island in a sea of red. It looks like the abortion issue was the final straw for many of these godless liberals, who just can’t imagine a life without



Read More...