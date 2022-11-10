Biden Signals 2024 Run, Will Announce 'Early Next Year'

With Donald Trump on the cusp of announcing a 2024 run for the White House, President Joe Biden has given the clearest indication yet that he'll seek reelection.

"Our intention is to run again. That’s been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was," Biden told reporters, noting that he and wife Jill plan to discuss the matter between Thanksgiving and Christmas, FT reports.

"I don’t feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment . . . my guess [is] it will be early next year," Biden added.

Biden's comments come after a long-predicted 'red wave' of Republican wins failed to materialize during this week's midterm elections - a blow to Trump, who said the results were "somewhat disappointing" but still a "very big victory."

Democrats are likely to retain a narrow margin in the Senate (though it's still far from settled with several crucial races in Nevada and Arizona too close to call), while the House remains in limbo in what was expected to be a decisive victory for conservatives amid a national environment of rising crime, inflation and immigration.

Biden, who turns 80 later this month, has had horrendous approval ratings - with exit polls showing that more than 2/3 of Americans do not want him to seek a second term.

Tuesday's biggest winner was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is likely Trump's biggest challenger for the Republican presidential nomination.

"It would be fun watching them take on each other, said Biden.

Pollster Frank Luntz said the Republican party may have placed too much emphasis on opinion polls that suggested they would perform strongly. “This is not a tsunami . . . I think that Republicans got ahead of themselves,” he told the Financial Times.

Luntz called DeSantis “the real winner” of the midterms. “He has turned a successful governorship into a nationwide movement. I think he is going to give Trump a run for his money.” -FT

According to exit polls, Republicans were helped by concerns over the economy and inflation, but also hurt by the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, as well as an unfavorable view of Trump.