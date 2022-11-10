Co-Hosts Can’t Help But Laugh as MSNBC Host Suggests Fetterman Is Presidential Material
November 10, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
MSNBC hose Katy Tur apparently thinks that Sen.-elect John Fetterman may have a shot at running for president. Yes, that Sen.-elect John Fetterman. Yes, president of the United States. I […] The post Co-Hosts Can't Help But Laugh as MSNBC Host Suggests Fetterman Is Presidential Material appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments