The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Evict Warnock’: Herschel Walker Launches Runoff Campaign as Senate Control Hangs in the Balance

November 10, 2022   |   Tags:

Herschel Walker is asking Georgia voters to "evict" Sen. Raphael Warnock (D.) in the upcoming runoff election, a nod to the senator's ties to a low-income apartment building that evicted poor residents. The post ‘Evict Warnock’: Herschel Walker Launches Runoff Campaign as Senate Control Hangs in the Balance appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x