Musk Bans Remote Work In First Email To Twitter Staff As The "Road Ahead Is Arduous"

Before Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit," Twitter established a permanent work-from-anywhere arrangement for employees. But with half the employees fired, in a move to reduce costs due to advertising revenue declines, Musk sent an email to all remaining employees to report to the office immediately.

On Wednesday evening, Musk sent out the first email to employees about "difficult times ahead" and the end of remote working unless he approved it, according to Bloomberg. The new rules were enacted immediately, requiring employees to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week.

Musk's leadership is in the second week. Last week, he fired half the workforce, or about 3,700 jobs, to drive down costs following his $44 billion acquisition. The billionaire has launched an $8 subscription for Twitter Blue and attached user verification to it to drive higher revenues. He told employees his goal is for subscriptions to make up at least half of Twitter's revenue.

The move to a subscription model comes as advertisers, including General Mills Inc., Pfizer Inc., Mondelez International Inc., and General Motors Co., have paused their advertising spending on the social media platform. Musk tweeted last Friday there has been a "massive drop in revenue."

On Wednesday, market research firm Insider Intelligence slashed its annual revenue outlook for the company by 40%.

"The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed," Musk told his employees. In another email, he added, "over the next few days, the absolute top priority is finding and suspending any verified bots/trolls/spam."

Musk announced earlier this year at Tesla Motors that working from home was not an option.

Musk's attempt to transition Twitter from an ad-powered business to a subscription-based model will have its challenges.