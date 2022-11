Republican Lawmakers Call for TikTok Ban

November 10, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.) said Thursday that Chinese social media app TikTok should be banned in America, arguing the Chinese Communist Party can use it to brainwash, track, and surveil Americans. The post Republican Lawmakers Call for TikTok Ban appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



