[VIDEO] Dems Are Now Pushing “Fetterman 2024” — No, This Isn’t a Joke

November 10, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I don’t think there’s a more stupid state in the nation right now than Pennsylvania, and I am sorry if that’s where you’re from, and you didn’t vote for this bumbling goof, but the majority of people or “ballots” in that state are stunningly stupid and a lost cause. There’s just no excuse for voting that confused, screeching, lumbering giant into the US Senate. It’s embarrassing. Now, I get that Dr. Oz was not a perfect candidate, but for the love of God, he was certainly better than this oaf, right? I don’t know what’s wrong with the people in



Read More...