WaPo & Bloomberg Peevishly Admit “The Preppers Were Right”

When I saw in my feed a headline reading “The Preppers Were Right All Along,” I foolishly got excited. “Vindication,” I thought. “They’ve finally realized we aren’t so crazy after all!” My optimism began to wane when I clicked it and saw the Washington Post load on my browser. I cringed when I saw that …



Read More...