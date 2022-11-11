Beleaguered Crypto Billionaire Was Hobnobbing at White House Just Six Months Ago

November 11, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A cryptocurrency billionaire facing federal investigation for mishandling customer funds had high-level White House meetings just months ago, as Congress was debating how to regulate his company—and just weeks before he pledged to donate up to $1 billion to Democrats ahead of the midterm campaign. The post Beleaguered Crypto Billionaire Was Hobnobbing at White House Just Six Months Ago appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...