Beleaguered Crypto Billionaire Was Hobnobbing at White House Just Six Months Ago

November 11, 2022   |   Tags:

A cryptocurrency billionaire facing federal investigation for mishandling customer funds had high-level White House meetings just months ago, as Congress was debating how to regulate his company—and just weeks before he pledged to donate up to $1 billion to Democrats ahead of the midterm campaign. The post Beleaguered Crypto Billionaire Was Hobnobbing at White House Just Six Months Ago appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


