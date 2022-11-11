The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Admin Halts Student Debt Applications After Judge Blocks Program

(Reuters)—The United States government has stopped taking applications for student debt relief, after a federal judge blocked President Joe Biden's loan forgiveness plan, according to a notice on a government website. The post Biden Admin Halts Student Debt Applications After Judge Blocks Program appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


