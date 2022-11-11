Bill Ackman Tweets, Then Hurriedly Deletes, Praise For Sam Bankman-Fried After FTX's Blowup

Bill, Bill, Bill...what are you thinking?

Things have been going good enough for billionaire Bill Ackman of late. His fund has been weathering the storm and performing decently enough to stay out of the news, and the torrid saga that was once Herbalife is now a far off distance in the rearview mirror.

Even Ackman's famous "hell is coming" CNBC moment that marked the bottom of the pandemic sell off has mostly been forgotten about. But we guess you just can't keep a good man down...

Like everybody else in the industry, Ackman made his way over to Twitter earlier this week to weigh in with his opinion on the FTX blowup. Except, instead of criticizing Sam Bankman-Fried, Ackman decided it would be a great time to congratulate him.

"You have to give [Bankman-Fried] credit for his accountability here," Ackman wrote. "I don't know any of the facts, but I have never before seen a CEO take responsibility as he does here. It reflects well on him and the possibility of a more favorable outcome for [FTX]".

We're guessing it was only shortly thereafter, as Ackman was being mercilessly ratioed by nearly everyone on FinTwit, that he eventually learned some of the "facts" of what had taken place with FTX.

He deleted his Tweet shortly thereafter.

"The problem with [Twitter] is that it is too easy to tweet," he wrote after deleting his original Tweet. "The good news is that you can recall the missile before it causes too much collateral damage," Ackman later lamented.

Just spitballing here, Bill, but maybe get a grasp on "the facts" first next time...