The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Calls Grow for GOP to Stop McCarthy from Becoming House Speaker – Who Could Replace Him?

November 11, 2022   |   Tags:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made it clear. The California congressman wants to be elevated to speaker of the House if the Republicans get majority control of the U.S House […] The post Calls Grow for GOP to Stop McCarthy from Becoming House Speaker - Who Could Replace Him? appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x