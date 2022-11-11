The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Earned Knowledge

November 11, 2022   |   Tags:

Welcome to our newest endeavor. Earned Knowledge will be a curriculum for teaching children, but not according to the standard model. I homeschooled several children, beginning in the 1980s, and have additionally taught adults at several other levels. I’ve had a lot of direct experience getting knowledge into human minds, on top of all my … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge"

The post Earned Knowledge appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x