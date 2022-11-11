Earned Knowledge

November 11, 2022 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Welcome to our newest endeavor. Earned Knowledge will be a curriculum for teaching children, but not according to the standard model. I homeschooled several children, beginning in the 1980s, and have additionally taught adults at several other levels. I’ve had a lot of direct experience getting knowledge into human minds, on top of all my … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge"

The post Earned Knowledge appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...