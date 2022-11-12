GOP NV Senate Candidate: Our Election Victory Window Is Narrowing But It’s Not Over

November 12, 2022

Adam Laxalt, a candidate for the Nevada Senate, acknowledged that his margin of victory had shrunk as of Saturday morning after the most recent polling data had put incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) within striking distance. With 95% of the votes counted, Laxalt, who had a sizable lead on election day, is now only 862 votes ahead of Cortez Masto. This means that the outcome will depend on the final 20,000 to 30,000 ballots that are being counted in Clark County. Laxalt tweeted on Saturday, “Here is where we stand – we are up only 862 votes.” “The largely



