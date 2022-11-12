No Candidate Backed By The Establishment Is Going To Fix This And They Know It

November 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Victor Davis Hanson, senior scholar at the Hoover Institution and best-selling author, suggested that Donald Trump might run for president in 2024 as a “tragic hero” due to shifting political landscapes, conservative attitudes, and changing national requirements. It makes sense. Choosing between Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for 2024 is currently a hot topic of discussion among conservatives. But let’s not throw out the greatest that America has had in a long time because some jittery nellies in the GOP are offended by Trump’s speech pattern once more. Which is to say, Trump has a daring speaking style and



Read More...