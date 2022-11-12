Republican garbage piled deeper and higher

Meanwhile, the garbage trucks keep rolling in, the illegal dumpers are not slowing down, and GOP landfill operators continue to pretend that they know what they are doing.

Enough of a metaphor? Read on. The 2022 election was the GOP’s to lose – and they did, big time. No matter what the talking heads say. Their congressional leadership? Not only do they need to retire from their leadership positions, they need to just plain retire. The only standard by which they are competent and sane and effective is to use the Democratic Party as a yardstick. Both of the old parties are pitiful, even given the real purpose of them to exercise a disgusting tyranny over Americans – and the world.

Speaking on Fox News, conservative writer Marc Thiessen begged the Republican Party to engage in deep introspection after failing to deliver the promised “red wave” or “tsunami.” He asked, in a political environment very unfavorable to Democrats, how could Republicans not decisively win nationwide, especially when they are generally on the favorable side of important issues like the economy and crime?

“We had the worst inflation in four decades, the worst collapse in real wages in 40 years, the worst crime wave since the 1990s, the worst border crisis in U.S. history. We have Joe Biden, who is the least popular president since Harry Truman — since presidential polling happened — and there wasn’t a red wave,” he said late Tuesday. “That is a searing indictment of the Republican Party,” he continued. “That is a searing indictment of the message that we have been sending to the voters. They’ve looked at all of that, and looked at Republican alternative, and said no thanks.”

Theissen is wrong. It is not the message: it is the GOP’s actions.

They surely do talk pretty, but they rule with little or no difference from the Democrats. They demonstrate greed for wealth and power, greed for their elevation to preeminence, and their immorality. And they do so in some of the most stupid ways imaginable: the Marx Brothers, the Three Stooges, and many other “ne’er-do-wells” were not stupid people: they were savvy business people and entertainers who gave the appearance of stupidity in their performances: the GOP in Congress and most Statehouses do not “appear” stupid: they are.

A prime example (since Theissen made those comments) is the failure of the GOP to defeat the hoplophobic technocrat Kelly in Arizona. And in Nevada, where even though the sitting Democrat governor was defeated by a Republican – showing the anger of the last two-plus years even among strong unionists – the senatorial election is the GOPs to lose. And in Georgia, where the sitting GOP governor won (finally!) a decisive victory over a stupid, egotistical, evil Democrat, the GOP is going into a runoff! Another bet on election games and a fickle electorate able to be manipulated by the media and DC.

(Don’t get us wrong: the Democrats exhibit as many signs of stupidity, cupidity, insanity, and evil purposes as the GOP does. Who knows, maybe they are just luckier, or have more deeply-hidden plots that work. (Or, as some people suspect (and point out) they have really good masterminds who are manipulating both of the old parties and take into account (and use to their advantage) the stupidity and other character traits of both parties.)

But as TPOL has pointed out time and again, the fate of the world and of our Fifty States is NOT going to be changed by whether it is Democrats or Republicans in control of DC’s powers or those of each State. It is going to take people giving up on government and rejecting it. Again and again and again.



