Video of Young Woman Announcing She Voted for First Time Accidentally Becomes Perfect Metaphor for Chicago
November 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
She just voted!
Chicago woman surprised by gunshots as she announces first vote ever in the Windy City.
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 12, 2022
Hope she voted for Republicans… not that it matters in Chicago.
The post Video of Young Woman Announcing She Voted for First Time Accidentally Becomes Perfect Metaphor for Chicago appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Video of Young Woman Announcing She Voted for First Time Accidentally Becomes Perfect Metaphor for Chicago
November 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
She just voted!
Chicago woman surprised by gunshots as she announces first vote ever in the Windy City.
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 12, 2022
Hope she voted for Republicans… not that it matters in Chicago.
The post Video of Young Woman Announcing She Voted for First Time Accidentally Becomes Perfect Metaphor for Chicago appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.