Video of Young Woman Announcing She Voted for First Time Accidentally Becomes Perfect Metaphor for Chicago

November 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

She just voted!

Chicago woman surprised by gunshots as she announces first vote ever in the Windy City. pic.twitter.com/6CHAK2hKgP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 12, 2022

Hope she voted for Republicans… not that it matters in Chicago.

