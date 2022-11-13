The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Four Dead, 38 Injured After Explosion Rocks Busy Street In Istanbul

Update (0956ET):

VOA's Steve Herman reported four people died and 38 were injured on a highly traveled street in central Istanbul after an explosion. 

* * *

A shocking video has surfaced on social media of what appears to be an explosion on a busy pedestrian street in Istanbul, Turkey.

There are no official reports on causalities, but the aftermath in the incident area shows numerous people lying on the ground. 

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the explosion at 4:20 p.m. local time. He said, "there are casualties and injuries." 

Broadcaster CNN Turk said eleven people were injured. The street was crowded with people as it's a popular area for tourists. 

*Developing 

Tyler Durden Sun, 11/13/2022 - 09:56


