Four Dead, 38 Injured After Explosion Rocks Busy Street In Istanbul
Update (0956ET):
VOA's Steve Herman reported four people died and 38 were injured on a highly traveled street in central Istanbul after an explosion.
Update: Four dead, 38 injured in explosion on the main pedestrian thoroughfare in Istanbul, #Turkey, according to officials.— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 13, 2022
* * *
A shocking video has surfaced on social media of what appears to be an explosion on a busy pedestrian street in Istanbul, Turkey.
GRAPHIC : Explosion in Istanbul busy pedestrian street pic.twitter.com/7tWo7TB0bW— حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) November 13, 2022
There are no official reports on causalities, but the aftermath in the incident area shows numerous people lying on the ground.
#Breaking: Just in - Reports of an explosion in "#Istanbul", #Turkey, reports of multiple people injured. pic.twitter.com/UGbL9OmMFs— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) November 13, 2022
Prayers for #Turkey brothers ♥️🇵🇰🇹🇷 An explosion has been reported in #Istanbul’s iconic #Istiklal street. 5 dead , 36 injured according to Arab News. pic.twitter.com/z5i0nWEVsU— Gul Gee, The Crypto Guru ⚪ (@GulGeeOfficial) November 13, 2022
Consulate General of Russia is located on Istiklal Street in Istanbul.— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) November 13, 2022
Whether Russian diplomats were killed or injured is still unknown. The bomb was set off by a suicide bomber.
Previously, at least 11 people were injured, and four died. Istiklal Street is now blocked pic.twitter.com/Hp7VasOwiB
Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the explosion at 4:20 p.m. local time. He said, "there are casualties and injuries."
Broadcaster CNN Turk said eleven people were injured. The street was crowded with people as it's a popular area for tourists.
*Developing