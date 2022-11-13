Four Dead, 38 Injured After Explosion Rocks Busy Street In Istanbul

Update (0956ET):

VOA's Steve Herman reported four people died and 38 were injured on a highly traveled street in central Istanbul after an explosion.

Update: Four dead, 38 injured in explosion on the main pedestrian thoroughfare in Istanbul, #Turkey, according to officials. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 13, 2022

A shocking video has surfaced on social media of what appears to be an explosion on a busy pedestrian street in Istanbul, Turkey.

GRAPHIC : Explosion in Istanbul busy pedestrian street pic.twitter.com/7tWo7TB0bW — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) November 13, 2022

There are no official reports on causalities, but the aftermath in the incident area shows numerous people lying on the ground.

Prayers for #Turkey brothers ♥️🇵🇰🇹🇷 An explosion has been reported in #Istanbul’s iconic #Istiklal street. 5 dead , 36 injured according to Arab News. pic.twitter.com/z5i0nWEVsU — Gul Gee, The Crypto Guru ⚪ (@GulGeeOfficial) November 13, 2022

Consulate General of Russia is located on Istiklal Street in Istanbul.



Whether Russian diplomats were killed or injured is still unknown. The bomb was set off by a suicide bomber.



Previously, at least 11 people were injured, and four died. Istiklal Street is now blocked pic.twitter.com/Hp7VasOwiB — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) November 13, 2022

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the explosion at 4:20 p.m. local time. He said, "there are casualties and injuries."

Broadcaster CNN Turk said eleven people were injured. The street was crowded with people as it's a popular area for tourists.

*Developing