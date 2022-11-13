Harry and Meghan Land On The “D-List” In Hollywood

November 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Harry gave up a lot when he decided to throw away his family, and all his traditions, and take off for Hollywood with his D-list actress wife. He made his bed and now he’s got to lay in it, and right now, that bed is very messy. Harry and Meghan had high hopes when they packed up and headed to California; they had dreams of hobnobbing with Hollywood royalty and making their mark on the west coast. But that’s not happening. Apparently, part of Harry’s attraction was the fact that he was a royal, and since that’s gone, the Hollywood



Read More...