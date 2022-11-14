Biden’s Worst Nightmare: GOP Gets 1 Seat Closer to House Majority as Incumbent Wins in Close Race

November 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In an inexcusable repeat of 2020, Election Day has farcically morphed into Election Month this year. However, there’s good news for the GOP as incumbent Republican Rep. David Schweikert of […] The post Biden's Worst Nightmare: GOP Gets 1 Seat Closer to House Majority as Incumbent Wins in Close Race appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...