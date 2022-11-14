Brickbat: Banned in Britain

November 14, 2022 | Tags: race, REASON

The British Advertising Standards Authority has banned a prison job ad by the Ministry of Justice because it shows a white guard and a black inmate, saying the ad promotes racial stereotypes. The ministry said that because the ad features an actual guard and prisoner it doesn't promote any stereotypes but reflects a realistic interaction that could happen in a prison.

The post Brickbat: Banned in Britain appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...