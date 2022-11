GOP Flips House Seat in Deep-Blue Oregon, Bringing Party Closer to House Majority

November 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer flipped a long-held Democratic seat in Oregon, putting the GOP one step closer to a majority in the House of Representatives. The post GOP Flips House Seat in Deep-Blue Oregon, Bringing Party Closer to House Majority appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...