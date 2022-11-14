[VIDEO] Biden Sounds Like He’s About to Keel Over As He Struggles to Read a Note on Camera

November 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As you likely know, Joe Biden had his first brain surgery back when he was a senator, in the very early days of his political career. But that wasn’t his last operation. Snopes, the hilarious leftist “fact-checking” site, had to admit that yes, Biden has had not one, but two aneurysms: “The most noteworthy health incident that Vice President Biden has experienced was his intracranial hemorrhage from a cerebral aneurysm in 1988. His aneurysm was repaired surgically,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor, an associate professor of medicine and the director of executive medicine at George Washington University, who treated Biden at the



Read More...