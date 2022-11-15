Biden Requests $9.25 Billion to Fight COVID After Declaring Pandemic Over

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The Biden administration is asking Congress for $9.25 billion to fight COVID-19 and an additional $37.7 billion to support Ukraine in its war with Russia as part of a supplemental funding request, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. The post Biden Requests $9.25 Billion to Fight COVID After Declaring Pandemic Over appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



