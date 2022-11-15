DeSantis Billionaire Financial Backer Calls Trump A Loser; GOP Needs To Move On

November 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former President Trump, according to billionaire Ken Griffin, head of the international investment firm Citadel, is a “three-time loser” who ought to resign from office before the 2024 election. At the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, Griffin urged Trump to withdraw from the Republican presidential race to make room for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), whom Griffin has financially supported. I’d like to think that the Republican Party is prepared to let go of someone who has lost three times for this party, he added. Griffin’s remarks come as Trump is rumored to be announcing his



