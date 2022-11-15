Disgraced Detective Arrested for Kidnapping Young Black Girls & Forcing Them into Sex Slave Ring

The alleged child-trafficking cop “primarily chose young Black girls, ranging in age from 13 to 17 years old” for his sex slave ring. Topeka, KS — On Monday, the Department of Justice announced myriad charges against former Kansas City Police Department detective Roger Golubski and three other men – Cecil Brooks, LeMark Roberson and Richard …



