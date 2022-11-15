The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Katie Hobbs Projected To Win Arizona Governor’s Race With 108% Of Precincts Reporting

November 15, 2022   |   Tags: ,

PHOENIX, AZ — In a stunning outcome to a highly scrutinized race, Katie Hobbs, the charismatic leader and official vote counter of Arizona, has emerged victorious after 108% of the state's voting precincts reported in. Though mathematicians were puzzled by the plausibility — and, indeed, possibility — of the results, Democrats were quick to hail Hobbs's win as a victory for democracy itself.


