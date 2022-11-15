Lights, Camera, Trump! (He’s Running)

November 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Anxious media executives breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday when Donald Trump, the best thing to ever happen to them in terms of ratings, finally announced his candidacy for president exactly one week after the midterm elections. He is trying to become the first president to win non-consecutive terms as commander in chief since Grover Cleveland in 1893. The post Lights, Camera, Trump! (He’s Running) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



